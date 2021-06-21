Macomb County doctor charged in multimillion dollar opioid drug ring

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents put a stop to a multimillion dollar drug ring allegedly ran by a Macomb County doctor.

The FBI executed a search warrant Monday (June 21) morning at a home in Macomb Township. Officers took several boxes of evidence out of the home.

The raid was executed at a home in the 17000 block of Pienza Drive in Macomb Township. The U.S. Attorney said a building on Oakman Boulevard in Dearborn and an office in a building on Greater Mack Avenue in Saint Clair Shores were investigated.

Investigators said a 72-year-old doctor named Lawrence Sherman out of Shelby Township and a team of five others recruited people to come in and for cash Sherman would allegedly write them prescriptions for powerful painkillers they did not need.

The opioids are incredible addictive and in-demand for resale on the street. Allegedly, the scheme ran from March 2020 through June 2021. The owners and operators and employees of two locations called Tranquility Wellness Center worked to bring people in, accepted cash for fake medical records and drugs.

