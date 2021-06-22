Sheriff’s office asks for help locating 79-year-old Pontiac woman

PONTIAC, Mich. – Officials are asking for help locating a 79-year-old Pontiac woman who was last seen on Saturday (June 19).

Sende Li was last seen at 10:45 a.m. in the are of Meadowlawn Drive and West Fairmount Avenue in Pontiac.

Li went to a nearby grocery store but did not return home. Police said her family is worried that Li may have dementia.

Sende Li Details Age 79 Height 5′ Weight 132 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Dark brown Clothing Grey shirt, black pants and white shoes

Anyone with any information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951 or 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

