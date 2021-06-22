Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Sheriff’s office asks for help locating 79-year-old Pontiac woman

Sende Li last seen on June 19

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Sende Li
Sende Li (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

PONTIAC, Mich. – Officials are asking for help locating a 79-year-old Pontiac woman who was last seen on Saturday (June 19).

Sende Li was last seen at 10:45 a.m. in the are of Meadowlawn Drive and West Fairmount Avenue in Pontiac.

Li went to a nearby grocery store but did not return home. Police said her family is worried that Li may have dementia.

Sende LiDetails
Age79
Height5′
Weight132 lbs
EyesBrown
HairDark brown
ClothingGrey shirt, black pants and white shoes

Anyone with any information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951 or 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

