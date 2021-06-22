Sheriff’s office asks for help locating 79-year-old Pontiac woman

PONTIAC, Mich. – Officials are asking for help locating a 79-year-old Pontiac woman who was last seen on Saturday (June 19).
Sende Li was last seen at 10:45 a.m. in the are of Meadowlawn Drive and West Fairmount Avenue in Pontiac.
Li went to a nearby grocery store but did not return home. Police said her family is worried that Li may have dementia.
|Sende Li
|Details
|Age
|79
|Height
|5′
|Weight
|132 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
|Hair
|Dark brown
|Clothing
|Grey shirt, black pants and white shoes
Anyone with any information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951 or 911.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
