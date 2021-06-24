Memory Lane Drive-In movie theater opens in Frenchtown Township

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Todd Williams opened a business during the COVID pandemic.

He said he wasn’t going to let anything stop him from realizing his dream of bringing a drive-in movie theater back to Monroe County’s Frenchtown Township.

He saved up money and pursued his dream of building a drive-in theater for 12 years. Williams managed to get the screen from the old Silverdome drive-in theater.

The theater is located at 6501 N Monroe St, Frenchtown Charter Twp, MI 48162.

