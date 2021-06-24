Cloudy icon
77º

Local News

Memory Lane Drive-In movie theater opens in Frenchtown Township

Todd Williams worked for 12 years to open drive-in theater

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Frenchtown Township
,
Monroe County
,
News
,
Drive In Movie Theater
,
Drive-In Movie Theater
,
Movie Theather
,
Business
,
Businesses
,
COVID
,
COVID-19
,
Coronavirus
Memory Lane Drive-In movie theater opens in Frenchtown Township
Memory Lane Drive-In movie theater opens in Frenchtown Township

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Todd Williams opened a business during the COVID pandemic.

He said he wasn’t going to let anything stop him from realizing his dream of bringing a drive-in movie theater back to Monroe County’s Frenchtown Township.

He saved up money and pursued his dream of building a drive-in theater for 12 years. Williams managed to get the screen from the old Silverdome drive-in theater.

The theater is located at 6501 N Monroe St, Frenchtown Charter Twp, MI 48162.

Read: More Monroe County news coverage

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: