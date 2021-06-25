Detroit’s Cultural Center Planning Initiative to outline project design in free webinar

DETROIT – The Cultural Center Planning Initiative is hosting a webinar for the public to share proposed designs for the project and a digital strategy for the cultural district in Detroit.
The project is focused on bringing together 12 cultural Detroit institutions that together form an 83-acre cultural district in the city’s Midtown neighborhood in an effort to reimagine “Detroit’s arts and cultural district, aiming to make it a vibrant, more connected space for community stakeholders, as well as more accessible and approachable,” the project’s website reads. Officials say the district represents the “highest density of cultural institutions per acre in the country outside of the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. "
A free webinar will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 28 to discuss specific plans for the Cultural Center Planning Initiative, which includes ideas for increased parking efficiency, free public Wi-Fi, accessible outdoor programming and more. You can register for the virtual meeting online right here.
The district is comprised of the following 12 institutions:
- Carr Center
- Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
- College for Creative Studies
- Detroit Historical Museum
- Detroit Institute of Arts
- Detroit Public Library
- Hellenic Museum of Michigan
- International Institute of Metro Detroit
- Michigan Science Center
- The Scarab Club
- University of Michigan
- Wayne State University
Visit the CCPI’s website here for more information.
