Detroit’s Cultural Center Planning Initiative to outline project design in free webinar

DETROIT – The Cultural Center Planning Initiative is hosting a webinar for the public to share proposed designs for the project and a digital strategy for the cultural district in Detroit.

The project is focused on bringing together 12 cultural Detroit institutions that together form an 83-acre cultural district in the city’s Midtown neighborhood in an effort to reimagine “Detroit’s arts and cultural district, aiming to make it a vibrant, more connected space for community stakeholders, as well as more accessible and approachable,” the project’s website reads. Officials say the district represents the “highest density of cultural institutions per acre in the country outside of the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. "

A free webinar will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 28 to discuss specific plans for the Cultural Center Planning Initiative, which includes ideas for increased parking efficiency, free public Wi-Fi, accessible outdoor programming and more. You can register for the virtual meeting online right here.

The district is comprised of the following 12 institutions:

Carr Center

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

College for Creative Studies

Detroit Historical Museum

Detroit Institute of Arts

Detroit Public Library

Hellenic Museum of Michigan

International Institute of Metro Detroit

Michigan Science Center

The Scarab Club

University of Michigan

Wayne State University

Visit the CCPI’s website here for more information.

