Thousands of residents without power in Sterling Heights due to storm damage

DTE Energy says nearly 3,000 customers without power Saturday morning

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

A power outage was reported June 25, 2021, in the area of Plumbrook Road and Cardoni Drive in Sterling Heights.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Thousands of DTE Energy customers are without power Saturday in Sterling Heights.

According to DTE’s outage map, there are nearly 3,000 residents without power since 10:28 p.m. Friday (June 25). As of 10:15 a.m. Saturday, power has not been restored.

Metro Detroit was hit by heavy rainfall and major flooding overnight. The cause of the Sterling Height outage is classified as “wind damage.”

We also received this photo of a downed power line from Jennifer on Facebook. She said residents in her area are without power.

A downed power line in the area of Plumbrook Road and Cardoni Drive in Sterling Heights.

The power line is in the area of Plumbrook Road and Cardoni Drive.

Other large outages have been reported in Dearborn, Livonia, Farmington Hills, Southfield and Royal Oak.

