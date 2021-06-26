Check out these photos of major flooding across Metro Detroit

Pictures of the flooding around Metro Detroit on June 26, 2021.

Heavy rainfall created major flooding issues across Metro Detroit overnight Friday into Saturday.

If you have pictures of flooding, you can submit them by clicking here or emailing them to clickondetroit@wdiv.com.

Check out the ones we’ve received so far:

These three are from Kim at 12 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway in Southfield:

Flooding at 12 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway in Southfield. (WDIV)

Flooding at 12 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway in Southfield. (WDIV)

Flooding at 12 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway in Southfield. (WDIV)

These three are from D’Arcy in Livonia:

Flooding in Livonia

Flooding in Livonia

Flooding in Livonia

These are from Lauren in Grosse Pointe Farms:

A flooded basement in Grosse Pointe Farms.

A flooded basement in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Tamara sent us a photo of this semi truck on a flooded Belleville Road:

A semi truck stuck on a flooded Belleville Road.

This shows some of the flooding in Westland:

Flooding in Westland

Mark sent along a pictures of the scene in his Metro Detroit neighborhood:

A flooded neighborhood in Metro Detroit.

Chloe shared this picture from Dearborn Heights:

Flooding in Dearborn Heights

This picture of a flooded street in Grosse Pointe is from Jennifer on Facebook:

