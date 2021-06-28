North Carolina child predator arrested during overnight search warrant in River Rouge, police say

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – A child predator wanted in North Carolina was arrested this weekend during an overnight search warrant that was served at his relative’s house in River Rouge, police said.

River Rouge police received a tip Friday (June 25) that Jeffery Dewayne Bailey was in the city. Bailey is wanted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, according to authorities.

The caller told police that Bailey was driving a white pickup truck that had been stolen in North Carolina, officials said. The caller believed Bailey might be staying at a relative’s house in River Rouge, according to police.

Officers said they found the stolen white F-150 pickup parked behind a church in the area of East Great Lakes and Genessee streets. Police surveilled the truck while gathering information from North Carolina officials about possible relatives of Bailey’s in Michigan.

Ad

Authorities said they learned that Bailey was staying with relatives on East Great Lakes Street. They said they learned Bailey had made statements to family members that he wasn’t going to jail without a fight.

Downriver SWAT team members entered the home around 4:30 a.m. Saturday and took Bailey into custody without incident, according to officials. He was taken to the River Rouge Police Department to await extradition back to North Carolina, police said.