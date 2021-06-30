Video of father’s emotional plea for prayers goes viral after son’s near-drowning in Monroe County

SUMMERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Wixom father had no idea his plea for prayers for his son on Tik Tok would end up with nearly 2 million views around the world.

Dave Snook had never done a video before he talked about what happened to his 13-year-old son Andy.

Andy is currently unconscious and in the ICU at Toledo Children’s Hospital. He was swimming in a large pond at the KOA Campground in Monroe County’s Summerfield Township when he went under. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office got the boy out of the water but by then, the family believes he had been under for about 20 minutes.

Snook took to Tik Tok to ask for prayers for his son, and people from around the world have responded. Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe account but now they said what they really need is a miracle.

