Safety experts urge caution around personal fireworks this Fourth of July

DETROIT – Many people like to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks.

With most public fireworks shows cancelled in 2020, more people chose to set off their own displays. This led to a higher number of deaths and injuries related to fireworks.

A report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that at least 18 Americans died in fireworks-related incidents last year. About 15,600 people were injured and transported to an emergency room.

Most happened around the Fourth of July holiday with burns being the most common injury. Safety experts are hoping for fewer incidents this year.

“It may have been the consumers were taking matters into their own hands and celebrating because many of the public fireworks displays across the nation were canceled,” Patty Davis with the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Experts are worried it may happen again this year. There is a shortage of fireworks in some areas and there’s concern people may buy unfamiliar products from disreputable dealers.

If you do set off your own fireworks you should wear eye protection. Make sure to keep all fireworks away from children. Last year firecrackers were the biggest source of ER-treated injuries. The next was sparklers.

“Don’t give a sparkler to a child. They burn at 2000 degrees. It’s hot as a blowtorch,” Davis said.

Safety experts said to keep a bucket of water nearby. They also said to never mix alcohol, drugs and fireworks.

Experts said to never try to relight or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully, Picking up the firework could lead to devastating injuries.

