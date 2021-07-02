Sears in Westland, the retailer’s last Michigan store, is closing

The last Sears store in Michigan, currently open at Westland Mall, is closing.

Signs posted to storefront windows read “Store Closing” and “Nothing Held Back,” signaling liquidation sales are underway at the last Sears store in the state.

The struggling retailer has been shuttering stores for years now. The only Kmart stores that remained in Metro Detroit closed in 2019.

According to Retail Dive, as of June, there were 312 Hometown stores remaining, a 36% reduction, and 138 Outlet stores, as well as 25 Sears Auto Centers.

Ad

Related: Memories of Livonia’s Wonderland Mall

We want to know: What was your favorite Sears brand? (Some popular ones were: Kenmore, Craftsman, DieHard, Silvertone, Supertone, and Toughskins)

Let us know in the comment section below!