Livonia police seek missing 16-year-old girl with medical conditions

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl in Livonia.
According to authorities, Ashleigh Dena Silva was last seen at about 1 a.m. at a residence located near the intersection of Middlebelt and Joy roads.
Police said she suffers from medical conditions and left without her medication.
|Ashleigh Dena Silva
|Details
|Age
|16 years old
|Height
|5′9
|Weight
|145 pounds
|Clothing
|Last seen wearing a black shirt with “Surrounded” on the front
Anyone who has seen Ashleigh Dena Silva or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.
