Livonia police seek missing 16-year-old girl with medical conditions

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl in Livonia.

According to authorities, Ashleigh Dena Silva was last seen at about 1 a.m. at a residence located near the intersection of Middlebelt and Joy roads.

Police said she suffers from medical conditions and left without her medication.

Ashleigh Dena Silva Details Age 16 years old Height 5′9 Weight 145 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a black shirt with “Surrounded” on the front

Anyone who has seen Ashleigh Dena Silva or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.

