Local News

Livonia police seek missing 16-year-old girl with medical conditions

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Ashleigh Dena Silva
Ashleigh Dena Silva (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl in Livonia.

According to authorities, Ashleigh Dena Silva was last seen at about 1 a.m. at a residence located near the intersection of Middlebelt and Joy roads.

Police said she suffers from medical conditions and left without her medication.

Ashleigh Dena SilvaDetails
Age16 years old
Height5′9
Weight145 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a black shirt with “Surrounded” on the front

Anyone who has seen Ashleigh Dena Silva or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.

