Metro Detroit program helps addicts in recovery by providing support

Addiction problems increased during the COVID pandemic and because of that, a Metro Detroit program is hoping to make a difference for addicts in recovery.

The Rescue Recovery Program is working to help more people stay clean and they’re getting some help from the Inkster Police Department.

Geraldine Bailey was struggling with alcohol use so she reached out for help. She used the peer recovery program.

“I didn’t want to hurt myself or anyone else,” Geraldine Bailey said. “I felt like I was spiraling and it was quick.

During Bailey’s outpatient treatment program she was given a peer recovery coach. Sarah Wiegand is a coach. Wiegand had her own struggles with addiction. Her experience helps her coach others.

“We help them stay accountable,” Wiegand said. “We help them with, like, if they have housing issues, legal issues, health issues, just different things.”

Wiegand has coached Bailey for the past two years. She said when you’re coaching someone you start to build a relationship with them.

The Growth Works Incorporated program is in ten cities in western Wayne County. It recently expanded into Inkster. Police want people to know they can reach out to officers to get into the program.

“Unfortunately some of them have to hit rock bottom for them to finally decide that they need help and come to the police department for it,” Inkster police Lieutenant Jeffrey Twardzik said.

The goal of partnering with Growth Works Inc. is to get people out of trouble. Josh Meisler is the program manager at Western Wayne Recovery.

“We are here to provide an additional tool to the Inkster Police Department and the other agencies that we work with to help address really what may be the root cause of people who are kind of part of the revolving door of criminal justice,” Meisler said.

Bailey said if you’re struggling with addiction you should ask for help. The Rescue Recovery program is in several cities, including Canton and Westland. It also works with St. Mary’s Hospital in Livonia.

There are 14 peer coaches that provide coaching for individuals in the following communities: Romulus, Canton, Livonia, Westland, Inkster, Northville Township, Taylor (Drug Court), Belleville, Plymouth Township and VanBuren.

