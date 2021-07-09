Detroit nuns victims of 2 vehicle thefts in 10 days

DETROIT – The Felician Sisters, who run several ministries across Detroit and give away food and clothing to many people, have become the victim of two vehicle thefts.

Within two weeks, two vehicles were taken. Neighbors said it’s not unusual for the area.

While the nuns have insurance, they still lost items used in their Ministries. The out-of-pocket insurance costs will also take away from their various ministries.

