Local News

Redford Township police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Alexandria Donaldson
Alexandria Donaldson (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl in Redford Township.

According to authorities, Alexandria Donaldson was last seen Saturday afternoon at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Elmira Street.

Alexandria DonaldsonDetails
Age13 years old
Height5 feet, 7 inches
Weight190 pounds

Anyone who has seen Alexandria Donaldson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2500.

