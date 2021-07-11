Redford Township police search for missing 13-year-old girl

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl in Redford Township.
According to authorities, Alexandria Donaldson was last seen Saturday afternoon at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Elmira Street.
|Alexandria Donaldson
|Details
|Age
|13 years old
|Height
|5 feet, 7 inches
|Weight
|190 pounds
Anyone who has seen Alexandria Donaldson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2500.
