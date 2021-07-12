How to handle being in the “Sandwich Generation”

DETROIT – Are you a part of the “Sandwich Generation”?

It’s a term many aren’t familiar with: a generation of adults caring for both kids and elderly family members.

The good news is, there are plenty of resources to help those in that generation trying to navigate new waters.

Ashley Ross is with the Area Agency on Aging 1B Region, which serves a large portion of metro Detroit. “The sandwich generation is when folks like me, have older generations to care for, in my case it’s a family member, and also have children that they’re taking care of at home,” said Ross.

There are plenty of people doing this now or will be doing it soon. That’s why the Area Agency on Aging has resources like counselors to help understand social security, Medicare, will writing and more.

“There’s different organizations, like us, that provide a lot of resources that weren’t necessarily available in previous generations,” Ross said. “But finding and sorting through what you’re eligible for can be quite a challenge.”

One of the Agency’s solutions to these challenges is a free caregiver coach.

“It partners you with a local volunteer that will help you sort through all of the different resources,” she said. “They’re not meant to be another thing on your to-do list, they’re meant to help you get through your to do list.”

On top of coaching, the Area Agency on Aging can also help with adult day programs. They can even connect rides for seniors through Lyft.

But of all the advice they can pass along, Ross says it’s important to embrace the unknowns. She says there’s going to be stress, so budget extra time for your family, your kids, and yourself. “There’s a lot of unknowns, we don’t know how long everything is going to take, what the next doctor is going to say, so it can be stressful. So what I do is make sure I have time for myself.”

Most importantly though, Ross says know when you’ve become a caretaker; and know who and or what can help.

“I didn’t know I was a caretaker until many years down the path. It doesn’t matter if you’re doing it once a month, once a week, or 24/7, if you’re a caretaker there are resources available to you.”

Ross works for the Area Agency on Aging 1B Region, but there are a few in the metro Detroit area helping specific communities. To find the right help for your area, visit www.n4a.org.