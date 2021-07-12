Livonia family advocates for pool safety after 3-year-old boy drowns

LIVONIA, Mich. – Memories are all the Statham family has left of their 3-year-old little boy Gordie Statham after he passed away in an accidental drowning in the back yard.

“We failed him in the sense that we didn’t get him swim lessons. We didn’t have a pool alarm,” said Gordie’s mother, Berkley.

Everyday has been an uphill battle for the Livonia family, who are trying their best to overcome the pain and agony of losing the 3-year-old they affectionately called Buggy. It’s been especially rough for Gordie’s older sister Sharla. The two were together from the beginning, all the way up to the end.

“There is a hole in just our lives and that hole will never be filled,” said Sharla.

Gordie would have turned 4-years-old Monday. Because the toddler loved blowing bubbles so much, in two weeks a unique “Bubble vigil” is being held in his memory. There others who have had children pass away will be able to mourn as well.

Ad

“A lot of parents that have lost kids of their own are coming out to blow bubbles into the sky for sending those bubbles to their little ones too. It’s an event that we plan on doing every year. We call it Bubbles for Buggy,” Berkley added.

Ultimately, the family wants to spread awareness to prevent any other child from being taken away too soon.

“It’s so simple. There are so many options out there that can make a back yard pool so much safer and if it can save just from kid from this happening to, then, it’s worth it,” Gordie’s father concluded.

The Bubble Vigil will be taking place at Rotary Park, located near the intersection of Six Mile Road and Hubbard Street, on July 29 at 2 p.m.

Related: