Michigan Lottery confirms addition of third weekly Powerball drawing on Mondays

The Michigan Lottery has confirmed the addition of a third weekly Powerball drawing on Mondays.

Monday drawings will begin Aug. 23, according to the Michigan Lottery. Powerball drawings will now take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Bettors have to match five of 69 white balls and one of 26 red balls to win the Powerball jackpot. The numbers are pulled at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

The extra drawing will give lottery players another chance to win money prizes that increase every time nobody wins.

A spokesperson with the Michigan Lottery said more details about the Monday drawing are forthcoming.