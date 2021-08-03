Michigan Lottery adding 3rd weekly Powerball drawing, Double Play option

The Michigan Lottery is upping its weekly Powerball drawings this month, and will introduce a Double Play drawing following the Powerball.

Michigan Lottery officials announced in July a plan to increase weekly Powerball drawings from two to three starting this month. Powerball drawings for Michigan will take place at 10:59 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday beginning Aug. 23.

Bettors have to match five of 69 white balls and one of 26 red balls to win the Powerball jackpot. Players are able to add a “Powerplay” option for an extra $1 per game, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, with a maximum of $2 million, officials say.

Now, the Michigan Lottery is adding a $1 Double Play option that can be added to a Powerball ticket.

Following the Powerball drawings, Double Play will draw from a second set of numbers from one to 69, and one Powerball number from one to 26. The new Double Play add-on gives bettors a “second chance to win up to $10 million” in the drawings.

Officials say Double Play non-jackpot prizes are doubled.

