Summer job program to employ more than 8,000 Detroit youth this year

DETROIT – A program aimed at training and employing Detroit youth is offering more than 8,000 summer jobs this year.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday that the Grow Detroit’s Young Talent (GDYT) program will offer 8,048 jobs to young people between the ages of 14 and 24 this summer.

The program will offer a mix of remote and in-person work: 5,000 virtual job experiences, 2,000 in-person job experiences and over 1,000 hybrid positions. The positions will offer experience across a range of industries, including skilled trades, supply chain management, retail, health care and hospitality, officials said Monday.

The program will reportedly provide those involved in remote training and employment with laptops and internet accessibility.

“Through the efforts of GDYT, Mayor Mike Duggan and countless philanthropic, corporate and community leaders, Detroit is placing its youth on the road to success,” said Dierk L. Hall, president and CEO of Connect Detroit. “This summer, our young people have the opportunity to not only explore potential careers while honing skills employers are seeking, but also cultivate truly meaningful relationships with community members and organizations that make Detroit run. These are lessons and relationships that will last a lifetime.”

Program participants will complete a total of 120 hours through August, and will earn a stiped of up to $1,800 “depending on age and experience,” officials said.

The GDYT program, operated by the city of Detroit and supported by other companies and organizations, including Connect Detroit, has reportedly created 50,000 job experiences for Detroit youth since 2015.

Applications for the 2021 summer program closed in May.

To learn more about the program, visit the GDYT website here.

