Warren unveils multi-million dollar proposal for walkable downtown

WARREN, Mich. – Creating a downtown for the city of Warren has been discussed for years, but now there are actual renderings.

The city has selected a developer out of Indianapolis and a planner out of Birmingham. A plan was presented to the Warren City Council Thursday night.

It includes a Marriott Tribute Hotel, 500 apartments with rent starting at $1,125 a month, 20 shops and dining. It also includes what Mayor Jim Fouts referred to as a Papa Joe’s-type market. It would be built up around Warren City Hall.

Fouts told the council that he envisions an upscale development that would be a destination. The cost would be $140 million from the developers, but the city would have to bond out for $30 million to be repaid over 20 years.

The city council would have to sign off on the project for it to go forward and they have many questions about the financial component.

“There wasn’t one part of this presentation that said you’re allowed to spend public tax dollars for a solely private purpose, and that’s the problem I have right now. I think it’s a beautiful development,” said Council President Pat Green.

There is also concern about long-term feasibility, especially in light of the struggles of developments like Partridge Creek.

