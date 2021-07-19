Michigan woman arrested for assault following dispute with neighbors

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. – A Gaylord woman was arrested for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder following a dispute with neighbors that turned physical this month.

In addition to that charge the suspect was recently arraigned in Otsego County on one count of assault and battery.

The dispute took place July 15 at a home on Poplar Way in Bagley Township.

According to police, the suspect is 45-year-old Kristina Marie Rutterbush.

The suspect claims she was walking her dogs past the neighbor’s house when someone assaulted her.

However, neighbors and witnesses shared a different story.

They allege Rutterbush came on the neighbor’s property uninvited while while a gathering was taking place. Witnesses and neighbors say her behavior was erratic.

Rutterbush allegedly threw a drink on one of the attendees. Then when a man there asked her to leave she choked him.

She was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Jail. The judge also gave Rutterbush a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.

Her next court appearance is on Aug. 5.

