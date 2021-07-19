Pistons unveil plan for courtside club at Little Caesars Arena

The Detroit Pistons announced a plan to build a club on the court behind the baseline at Little Caesars Arena.

The “Cure Insurance Courtside Club” will be located behind the visitor’s baseline at Little Caesars Arena, starting this season. The Pistons said the club will offer “an exclusive floor level experience for courtside seat ticket holders.”

“The club will feature a full bar presented by GREY GOOSE with high top tables, multiple LED TVs, light food, and delicious cocktails. Activated during Pistons home games, the club will be a value-added amenity for all courtside seat holders, enhancing their game experience. Additionally, gifting, VIP experiences, and premium merchandise will be integrated into the club,” the team said in a release Monday.

Fans can visit this site to learn more about the CURE Insurance Courtside Club.

Ad

“The CURE Insurance Courtside Club is a unique opportunity to reshape and enhance the fan experience,” said Brenden Mallette, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement for the Pistons. “As our fans return to Little Caesars Arena this fall in full force for the first time in nearly 18 months, the club is one of many new amenities that will welcome them back to Detroit Basketball.”

The 2021 NBA season will begin in mid-October.