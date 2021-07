WAYNE, Mich. – A 26-year-old Wayne man was struck by a train and killed Tuesday night, police said.

The incident happened at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday (July 20) on the railroad tracks near Winifred Street and East Michigan Avenue, according to authorities.

Wayne officers were called to the tracks, where they found the pedestrian had died from his injuries, they said.

The investigation has been turned over to the Western Wayne Crash Response Team. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.