Tracking power outages in SE Michigan -- July 20, 2021

DETROIT – Storms moving through Southeast Michigan on Tuesday, July 20, has triggered power outages across the region.

As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 45,000 DTE Energy customers were without power.

You can check the DTE outage map here.

Officials say more than 100 crews are currently in the field working to restore power.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm