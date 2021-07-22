Considering a trip to Canada? Vaccinated Americans can cross into Canada Aug. 9

Canadian official: Vaccinated Americans can still cross into Canada Aug. 9

DETROIT – Fully vaccinated United States citizens will be allowed to cross the border into Canada starting Aug. 9, but the United States extended restrictions on non-essential travel through Aug. 21.

U.S. residents who have been vaccinated with either Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD will be allowed to enter Canada for nonessential travel without quarantining.

It must have been at least 14 days since the individual received the final dose of an approved vaccine before they enter Canada. Travelers will have to prove they’re vaccinated, not have any symptoms and have a negative COVID-19 test.

The United States extended restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through Aug. 21.

If you are traveling to Canada the CDC wants you to be fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Canada.

The CDC requires all air passengers entering the United States to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within three calendar days of departure or have proof of recovery from the virus within the last 90 days.

