Detroit councilman Andre Spivey expected to be indicted on bribery charges

DETROIT – Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey anticipates being indicted by federal prosecutors over a $1,000 payment three years ago.

That indictment has not yet been unsealed by federal authorities. Spivey currently represents District Four and opted not to run for reelection this year.

According to those who have had conversations with the councilman, the issue the federal authorities are looking at him for is from three years ago. He allegedly accepted $1,000 from an undercover police officer.

It is unclear what the $1,000 was supposed to be for or what the expectation was in return for the money. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said there is nothing publicly available about any potential indictment of the councilman.

