Marble Bar in Detroit requires patrons to show vaccination card or negative COVID test

DETROIT – The Marble Bar in Detroit is one of the first to start requiring patrons to show a COVID vaccination card or a negative COVID test to enter.

Management decided to implement the rule for multiple reasons. One of the reasons being that it’s too difficult to enforce a mask mandate when someone has to take off a mask to order a drink and to drink it.

The crowd has a max of 500 and the people there are usually dancing and close together. Management decided over the weekend to require everyone to be vaccinated to attend.

Manager Kory Trinks isn’t sure how the decision will go over with customers.

“We’re not asking you to inject yourself with something they don’t feel comfortable with. All we’re asking is if you don’t have vaccine that you prove you had a negative COVID test in the last 48 hours,” Trinks said. “We already went a whole year without an income so this just really seems to be the only option to keep the community safe and keep my staff safe.”

Customers Local 4 spoke with said they understand the decision and they support it. There did appear to be some pushback online.

The vaccine requirement will go into effect Friday (July 30) night.

