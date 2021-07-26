CDC considers recommending fully vaccinated wear masks while in public

As the delta coronavirus variant spreads and vaccination rates remain low across the country, more cities are reinstating their mask mandates -- even for the fully vaccinated.

The CDC is also considering changing its guidance on mask use. Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed that the CDC is considering- revising their guidelines to recommend that the fully vaccinated begin wearing masks again in public.

Many cities have started to require that even fully vaccinated people wear masks in public. There are exceptions for those eating or drinking while seated in a restaurant or bar.

Health officials continue to stress that the best answer to the growing number of cases is getting more Americans vaccinated.

Ad

Fauci did not say when any new guidance could come from the CDC on masks, just that it is under active consideration.

Read: Complete coronavirus coverage