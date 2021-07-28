Miguel Cabrera on track to join 500 Home Run Club

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts hitting a one-run single against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

As the Detroit Tigers have gotten the upper hand in the most recent series against the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, and Minnesota Twins, Miguel Cabrera is on track to make more history as a Hall of Famer.

Cabrera (38), who currently has 494 home runs so far in his career, has the opportunity to join the 500 Home Run Club with legends like Ken Griffey Jr, Willie Mays, and more.

If Cabrera was to join this club of some of the best hitters of all time, he would be the 28th player to join this list.

Cabrera is on his 13th season with the Detroit Tigers and already has won the Hank Arron Award (2012), American League Most Valuable Player (2012 & 2013), 11-time Silver Slugger, AL Triple Crown, and more to add to what is an already historic career.

Along with the possibility of joining this exclusive hitting club is moving up on the all-time hit leaders list.

Cabrera currently has 2,931 career hits and ranks 39 of the all-time hit leaders and is on his way to pass Barry Bonds, Willie Keeler, and even Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline who currently has 3,007.

As people at Comerica Park have seen a new awakening team and currently place 3rd for the AL Central, it has been an opportunity as well for Cabrera to expand his Hall of Fame resume.