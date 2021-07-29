Intruder assaults 9-year-old girl after breaking into Redford Township home, family says

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 9-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man who broke into her Redford Township home early Thursday morning, her family says.

The incident happened at about 4:45 a.m. July 29 at a home on Imperial Highway.

“Makes it even scarier because there’s a lot of kids in this neighborhood and a lot of young kids and they’re always outside and they’re playing,” said a nearby resident.

The 9-year-old told her parents that a man broke into her room and tried to pull her pants down.

“She said the dude was taller than the officer and he was wearing a black hoodie and his underwear, that’s it. When she screamed, he ran out the door and then she went into the basement with my bigger sister,” said the girl’s brother.

It is believed that the intruder escaped from the house by a window or a sliding door. The mother, who did not want to go on camera, said her entire family is still in shock.

“I am so hurt to hear something so tragic can happen to a little child because she’s innocent,” said nearby resident Leora Avery.

Redford Township police are investigating. Michigan State Police had several units on the scene assisting in the investigation.

“I hope the man get caught one day,” the brother said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redford Police Department at 313-387-2500.