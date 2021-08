DETROIT – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those who want to serve their community.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office were at Cullen Plaza in Detroit on Saturday, speaking to potential hires. The department is looking to hire 200 corrections officers.

More information on job openings can be found on the official Wayne County Sheriff Connect website here.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Recruitment Office is located at 4747 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

