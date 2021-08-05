Partly Cloudy icon
Hundreds of dead fish found floating in Oakland County lake, state investigating

Officials say dead fish result of a virus, not harmful to humans

Tim Pamplin

LAKE ORION, Mich. – The state of Michigan is investigating after the sudden death of hundreds of common carp in Oakland County.

All of the deaths have been reported since the middle of July in Lake Orion.

“It’s not an issue with the lake. We have the water checked constantly with the heath department,” said Lake Orion Village Manager Joe Young.

Sara Thomas with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Fisheries Division said the dead carp is a result of a virus. However, Thomas said the virus is not harmful to people.

“All of those viruses impact the common carp and in no way to transmit to people or dogs,” she said, mentioning that viruses last for a few weeks.

