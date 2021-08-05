Video shows 2 men, one with GPS tether, steal dogs from trainer at gunpoint

DETROIT – Video was posted on social media that showed dogs being snatched from a Detroit home. Those dogs have since been returned to their owners.

Towanna Jackson and LaShawn Peterson said the trainer was working on making their two dogs office and home trained. One was a french bulldog named Bruno and the other is a french bulldog and boston terrier mix named Bella.

“We dropped our dogs at a trainer. He was a reputable trainer. We did check for his references and things,” Towanna Jackson said.

On Wednesday (Aug. 4) they said they received a phone call from the trainer telling them that someone had stolen their dogs at gunpoint.

The incident was recorded on surveillance camera. The video showed two men approach the trainer with masks on and then they grabbed the dogs.

In the audio the dogs are heard whimpering and crying.

“The way that they grabbed them and were holding them, I think that my dogs were hurt because of the way that they were crying,” LaShawn Peterson said.

LaShawn Peterson said one of the men had on a GPS Tether.

“He has a tether on his leg. The guy who took them, clearly in the video, he has a tether so he’s a criminal. I want this person off the streets,” LaShawn Peterson said.

Detroit police have two suspects in custody.

