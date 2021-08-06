Michigan father charged with child abuse after mom, grandmother find bruises on children

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan father is charged with child abuse after bruises were found on two children he had been watching throughout the day, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers received a call July 21 from a home along northbound U.S. 23 in Alpena Township.

Officials spoke to the children’s grandmother, who said she wanted to make a report of child abuse against their father. The mother of the children was also there, police said.

Both the mother and grandmother of the children accused Brenden William-Robert Smith, 25, of Alpena, of abusing his two young children, according to authorities.

Smith had been watching the children since 7 a.m. that day, and when the women came home in the evening, they noticed bruises on the children, police said.

The mother and grandmother said when they confronted Smith, he got angry and claimed a television had fallen on the children, according to officials.

He was asked to leave the home, the women told police.

The children were treated for their injuries at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alpena, according to officials.

Police found and interviewed Smith on July 26, and he said the children’s injuries were caused by a television falling on both of them. He denied causing any injuries, authorities said.

An arrest warrant was authorized July 27, and Smith was taken into custody Aug. 2. He is being held at the Alpena County Jail, police said.

Smith was arraigned Thursday (Aug. 5) at 88th District Court in Alpena on two counts of first-degree child abuse and one count of first-degree child abuse committed in the presence of another child.

He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 18.