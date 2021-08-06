Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man studies results, wins $376K jackpot

A Macomb County man did his homework before winning a $376,564 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the July 31 drawing to win the big prize: 05-07-18-36-38. He bought his winning ticket at the D Brothers Party store, located at 16955 E 12 Mile Road in Roseville.

“I play Fantasy 5 once the jackpot creeps up a bit,” said the player. “I used to always play easy picks, but then I started studying the numbers and playing what came out the most and it worked!

“I watched the drawing that night and the numbers looked pretty familiar. I went to the kitchen to grab my ticket and as I was looking it over, I just kept thinking: ‘No way is this happening to me!’”

The 59-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to travel and then invest the remainder.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.