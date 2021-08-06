Young archer from Michigan aims to make it to Paris 2024 Olympics

A young archer from Michigan is making it a goal of hers to make it to the next Olympics.

Brianna Laux, 16, was just four years old when she first picked up a bow. She said her father was an avid hunter and her two brothers liked to shoot in the backyard with him.

“My mom always told me it was too dangerous to go outside when they were shooting. So I came to the conclusion that if I had my own bow wouldn’t be as dangerous,” Laux said.

Laux recently won a national title in her age division and finished 13th at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

“It was a lot of competition, but it was such a good experience,” Laux said.

To shoot at her level requires intense focus.

“I shoot six days a week, an average of two and a half to three hours a day. So somewhere between 18 and 24 hours a week,” Laux said. “I spent a lot of my time doing additional strength training to the point where I used to be able to hold an eight-minute plank without shaking. And so that’s how much strength it takes to be able to shoot a bow consistently.”

Laux is setting her sights on the Olympics in Paris in 2024. Her coach said she has what it takes.

