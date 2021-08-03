A look at the success women on Team USA are having at Tokyo Olympics

DETROIT – Overall Team USA has 73 Olympic medals and 47 of those have been won by female athletes.

Three U.S. women have qualified for the 400-meter hurdles final. Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Anna Cockrell.

Gold medalist Valarie Allman became the first American woman since 2008 to medal in women’s discus. Brittney Reese brought home silver in the long jump.

Read: Here are the athletes with ties to Michigan competing at Tokyo Olympics

Ad

Swimmers with ties to Michigan Annie Lazor and Catie DeLoof brought home bronze. Allen Park’s Amanda Chidester won silver with Team USA softball. Berkley resident Katherine Nye became the first American woman to win silver at the Olympic games for weightlifting.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Metro Detroit hurdler returns to Olympics after becoming a mother

Tiffany Porter has had an 11-year track and field career -- from high school to the University of Michigan to around the world.

At first, it was about being the fastest, the strongest, the first across the line. But that has since changed.

“My husband and I knew after the 2016 Rio Olympics that we wanted to start growing our family,” she said. “I went into that knowing that I may not ever get back to my elite athlete status ever again.”

Ad

Click here to read more.