Shooting breaks out after woman calls brothers to Detroit motel amid fight with boyfriend

DETROIT – Three men, two of them brothers, are in critical condition Tuesday morning following a fight and a shooting outside a motel on Detroit’s west side.

At around 1 a.m. Tuesday, a woman, 27, reportedly called her two brothers over to a motel on Grand River Avenue near West Seven Mile Road amid an argument with her boyfriend, 28.

When the brothers, one 21 years old and the other 24 years old, arrived at the motel, the boyfriend came outside with a gun and began firing, according to Detroit police. The brothers pinned the boyfriend against the wall of the motel with their Dodge Ram, and then began assaulting the boyfriend, police said.

The brothers reversed the truck away from the man and the hotel wall, and the man began shooting again, officials said. Both of the brothers were struck by gunfire.

Detroit police say the brothers got ahold of the gun and then shot the boyfriend.

All three men are reportedly in critical condition.

Police also say that when someone was transporting the brothers to the hospital, they crashed their vehicle into a Southfield police cruiser.

No other details have been released at this time.

