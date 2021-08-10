Tour to highlight fight over voting rights in Michigan

DETROIT – Organizations are coming together to spread the word across Michigan on the fight over voting rights.

A coalition of organizations across Michigan are working to defend voting rights through the #WeVoteMI Tour.

These events will feature speakers from communities, voting rights advocates and local activists who will speak out in the defense of Michigan’s elections and against what they call “attacks on voting freedoms.”

Organizers for these events include: Michigan United, ProActive Grand Rapids, A. Philip Randolph Institute, Oakland Forward, Detroit Change Initiative, Detroit Disability Power, APIA Vote Michigan, Emgage, Michigan Liberation, Michigan League of Conservation Voters, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, Vote Voiced, Progress Michigan and more.