Michigan First Credit Union asks customers not to mask up, cites security concerns

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – There is a sign out front of the Michigan First Credit Union in Eastpointe asking people not to wear a mask.

The CEO of Michigan First recently sent a letter to employers explaining the credit union had adhered to the state’s executive orders, deviating from its standard security policy to allow face masks. Those orders have now been lifted.

Read: Michigan panel OKs leaving COVID mask rules up to school districts

A statement from President and CEO Michael Poulos reads in part:

“As a financial institution, we must balance overall security and public health considerations. It’s important that our employees and security cameras have a complete, continuous and unobstructed view of each individual conducting financial business with us to prevent physical and financial threats. Michael Poulos, President/CEO of Michigan First Credit Union.

Beginning Sept. 7, members will no longer be permitted to access the traditional branches if their face is covered. There is an online banking option for those who are not comfortable with the new policy.

Ad

More: Michigan news