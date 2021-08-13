Who says Friday the 13th is unlucky? Mega Millions players in Michigan buy lottery tickets hoping to win

DETROIT – Who says Friday the 13th is unlucky? In Michigan it actually appears to be pretty lucky when it comes to playing the Mega Millions lottery game.

Since 2003, Lottery players have won more than $171 million in jackpots from Friday the 13th drawings. The most recent winner, Kevin Blake, of Waterford, split a $42 million jackpot with a Rhode Island player on Oct. 13, 2017.

In addition to the jackpot prizes, 35 Mega Millions players have won prizes ranging from $10,000 up to $1 million on Friday the 13th.

Karolyn Calhoun is playing the Mega Millions this Friday.

“I got the winning ticket right here,” Calhoun said.

After she learned that the last time a Friday the 13 winner was picked was on Oct. 13, 2017, she said it’s about time for another winner on a Friday the 13.

“I’m 73 years old. I just want to enjoy life and win the lottery,” she said.

Mega Millions tickets for may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing. The drawing takes place at 11 p.m.

Ad

Read: More lottery coverage