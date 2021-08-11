Michigan Lottery: Friday the 13th is historically lucky for Mega Millions players

The Michigan Lottery says the Mega Millions game has been particularly lucky for lottery players on Friday the 13th.

Since 2003, Lottery players have won more than $171 million in jackpots from Friday the 13th drawings. So keep that in mind this week as we head into Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $225 million.

Four Michigan Lottery players hit Mega Millions jackpots on the supposedly unluckiest of days. The most recent winner, Kevin Blake, of Waterford, split a $42 million jackpot with a Rhode Island player on Oct. 13, 2017.

In addition to the jackpot prizes, 35 lucky Mega Millions players have won prizes ranging from $10,000 up to $1 million on Friday the 13th.

Mega Millions tickets for may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

Good luck!

