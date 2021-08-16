MGM Resorts to begin requiring proof of vaccination for all salaried employees, new hires

Salaried employees not working exclusively from home must be vaccinated by October 15, according to the letter. All new hires, both hourly and salary who do not exclusively work from home must provide proof of vaccination before beginning work, effective August 30.

DETROIT – In a letter to staff members dated Monday, Aug. 16 MGM Resorts announced it is now requiring COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment for all salaried employees and new hires throughout the United States.

This new mandate applies to employees at MGM Grand Detroit.

The letter was written by MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle.

“We know that COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect people from this deadly virus and the variants, such as delta, that have emerged,” wrote Hornbuckle.

The letter continued, “Our guests and employees deserve to know that we are doing everything in our power to keep them safe.”

Salaried employees not working exclusively from home must be vaccinated by October 15, according to the letter. All new hires, both hourly and salary who do not exclusively work from home must provide proof of vaccination before beginning work, effective Aug. 30.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 922,687 as of Monday, including 20,030 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 3,554 new cases and 19 additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of 1,184.67 cases per day.

