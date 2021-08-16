Michigan coronavirus cases up to 922,687; Death toll now at 20,030

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 922,687 as of Monday, including 20,030 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 3,554 new cases and 19 additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of 1,184.67 cases per day. On Friday, the state announced a total of 919,133 cases and 20,011 deaths.

Of the 19 new deaths reported, eight were identified through a Vital Records review.

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 7.31% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been slowly increasing for the last two weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,233 on Friday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 8 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 25,000 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 64.5% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 56.3% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 36 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 621,600 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 4.6 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 355 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 207 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.3 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since July 13:

July 13 -- 650 new cases (case count for four days)

July 16 -- 881 new cases (case count for three days)

July 20 -- 1,028 new cases (case count for four days)

July 23 -- 1,295 new cases (case count for three days)

July 27 -- 1,762 new cases (case count for four days)

July 30 -- 2,250 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 3 -- 2,605 new cases (case count for four days)

Aug. 6 -- 3,962 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 9 -- 2,720 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 11 -- 2,786 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 13 -- 3,127 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 16 -- 3,554 new cases (case count for three days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender:

