Woodward Dream Cruise returns to Metro Detroit this weekend

Event attracts 1.5 million people each year

Tim Pamplin

DETROIT – The Woodward Dream Cruise returns this weekend to Metro Detroit after being cancelled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It attracts more than 1.5 million people every year. Guests enjoy old car stories and traditions.

Local 4 News reporter Tim Pamplin was at the event with a live report. You can watch his story in the video player above.

