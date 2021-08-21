Woodward Dream Cruise returns to Metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT – The Woodward Dream Cruise returns this weekend to Metro Detroit after being cancelled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It attracts more than 1.5 million people every year. Guests enjoy old car stories and traditions.

Local 4 News reporter Tim Pamplin was at the event with a live report. You can watch his story in the video player above.

READ: Police aim to crack down on street racing during Woodward Dream Cruise

READ MORE: Metro Detroiters gear up for Woodward Dream Cruise’s return this weekend