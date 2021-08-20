Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Police aim to crack down on street racing during Woodward Dream Cruise

‘Be responsible, be safe, have a great time this weekend’

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

METRO DETROIT, Mich. – Thousands of car enthusiasts are visiting Metro Detroit for the Woodward Dream Cruise and police are urging people to show off their vehicles safely and responsibly.

Street racing is something we see far too often in Metro Detroit and police are warning drivers to put an end to it.

“In the recent last three to four weeks, we’ve seen a significant increase in street racing up and down major freeways, expressways and surface streets,” said Auburn Hills police chief Ryan Gagnon.

According to Gagnon, the Auburn Hills Police Department will be out in full force to put an end to street racing and excessive speeding, especially after a 20-year-old man from Rochester Hills was killed in a crash on a southbound I-75 exit ramp.

“There’s a sharp curve there and they unfortunately didn’t navigate the curve and went straight through a guardrail,” Gagnon said. “He was going so fast that the vehicle launched about 300 feet in the air, and he was ejected and tragically killed at the scene.”

Police said the vehicle was going more than 130 miles per hour and if they see reckless driving like that, they will be cited, charged and their vehicles impounded.

“It’s zero tolerance. We are going to have extra staff out on the roads,” Gagnon said. “We will continue beyond the Dream Cruise just to cut down on this aggressive driving reckless driving drag racing, the excessive speeds.”

Of course, the Woodward Dream Cruise will bring car enthusiasts to Michigan to show off their vehicles.

“There are places where people can race their cars and push the limits in a safe environment. It’s not out on the streets,” Gagnon said. “Be responsible, be safe, have a great time this weekend, but also realize that tragic incidents can happen.”

