Wayne County begins offering COVID Pfizer, Moderna vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised residents

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended an additional vaccine dose for people with moderately-to-severely compromised immune systems, as they are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they might not build the same level of immunity as others.

DETROIT – On Monday, the Wayne County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised residents.

Boosters are available at no cost to eligible residents at all Wayne County sponsored vaccine sites, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans announced Sunday.

Health experts say a COVID-19 booster vaccine may help increase the effectiveness of previous COVID-19 vaccine doses, consequently helping to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and death among people with compromised immune systems.

“Boosters for immunocompromised residents are another safe and effective tool to help our residents stay safe from COVID-19,” Evans said. “The best way to end this pandemic is for all eligible residents to get vaccinated and wear masks in public indoor spaces. Both actions are proven ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Immunocompromised individuals seeking a booster should wait at least 28 days after receiving their second vaccine dose before obtaining a third shot, according to the county. Individuals should get a booster dose of the same vaccine as their previous vaccination. Boosters for the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not approved at this time.

“We encourage residents to consult their doctor or other medical provider about whether they should receive a booster,” said Melita Jordan, Director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services. “This booster will help protect immunocompromised individuals from the virus especially as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread.”

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 929,574 as of Friday, including 20,113 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 4,197 new cases and 37 additional deaths over the past two days -- an average of about 2,098 cases per day.

Where to get a booster shot:

Pfizer Vaccine

Henry Ford Centennial Library, Dearborn; Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Maplewood Community Center, Garden City; Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wayne County Community College – Belleville and Taylor campuses; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Flat Rock Community Center; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lincoln Park Community Center; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Moderna Vaccine

Wayne County Community College – Harper Woods Campus; Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft College, Livonia; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Booster vaccines are also available at many Wayne County health providers, local pharmacies, and major grocery chain stores by appointment and walk-up.

Walk-in vaccinations are available to residents at Wayne County clinics for both initial shots and boosters.

Appointments as well as arrangements for in-home boosters for homebound residents can be made by calling 866-610-3885 or by texting WAYNE VAX to 48355.