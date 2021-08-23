Macomb County school district to hire 10 more social workers, counselors with grant

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – L’Anse Creuse Public Schools in Macomb County is planning to hire 10 more social workers and counselors after receiving money from the state.

While schools are usually associated with education, most schools care about students as a whole and that includes caring for their mental health needs.

“One of the most exciting things, I think, that we’ve been able to accomplish over the past several years,” Superintendent Erik Edoff said. “The world has changed and kids are exposed to adult things and adult problems much earlier and that’s unfortunate, and social media plays a big role in that.”

Across the street from L’Anse Creuse High School North is graduate Cruz Schroeder and his mother Lori Ann Skonieczny both agree that any additional mental health help is a good thing.

The grant will reimburse the districts for the additional 10 social workers and counselors. The state grant is good for three years.

“A number of students have gone through personal situations in their homes that their peers and their teachers and their principals don’t know about -- that they don’t understand,” Edoff said.

