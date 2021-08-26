Live stream: Detroit to join international celebration honoring Aaliyah

DETROIT – The City of Detroit will join five other cities across the country and three abroad in an international celebration of the late singer, actress and model Aaliyah on the 20th anniversary of her tragic death.

EMPIRE executive Kara Hailele-Griffin Coleman will join City Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield, Detroit Director of Arts and Culture Rochelle Riley and 24-Hour Economy Ambassador Adrian Tonon to announce the partnership.

