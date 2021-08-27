Dearborn Heights man jumps into action to rescue pregnant woman stuck on flooded road

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Residents in Dearborn Heights worked to clear the drains in the streets so that the water flooding the roads could clear after sudden and heavy rain on Friday (Aug. 27).

Friday afternoon a black SUV got stuck while trying to go through a flooded road. Cellphone video shows the vehicle try to navigate the water.

Ali Abboud lived nearby and hopped into his canoe and tried to help the woman, who is pregnant, get out of the car. He was eventually able to reach her and help her get out.

Residents in the area said the road often floods. They said they are tired of dealing with the flooding everytime it rains and they want answers from officials. Some residents said their basements also flooded.

Read: Complete Metro Detroit flooding coverage

Ad