Dearborn Heights man jumps into action to rescue pregnant woman stuck on flooded road

Residents clear drains on roads

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Residents in Dearborn Heights worked to clear the drains in the streets so that the water flooding the roads could clear after sudden and heavy rain on Friday (Aug. 27).

Friday afternoon a black SUV got stuck while trying to go through a flooded road. Cellphone video shows the vehicle try to navigate the water.

Ali Abboud lived nearby and hopped into his canoe and tried to help the woman, who is pregnant, get out of the car. He was eventually able to reach her and help her get out.

Residents in the area said the road often floods. They said they are tired of dealing with the flooding everytime it rains and they want answers from officials. Some residents said their basements also flooded.

About the Authors:

Larry Spruill Jr. joined the Local 4 News team in January 2018. Prior, he worked at WJAX in Jacksonville, Florida. Larry grew up as a military kid because his father is a retired Chief of the United States Air Force.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

